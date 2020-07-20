Man fatally shot during standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis authorities said a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a standoff with police.
Police said the standoff began around 11:45 p.m. the night before when officers were called for a domestic disturbance involving a woman, her nephew and a gun. The man, who has not been identified, allegedly shot at officers from the outside the house and officers returned fire.
The man went back into the house and a SWAT team and negotiator were called, according to police.
Authorities said the man allegedly stopped communicating with officers, who used tear gas inside the home. The SWAT team later decided to enter the house.
The man allegedly began shooting again and was shot by officers. He later died at a hospital.
Dunes Park debuts ‘Think’ campaign
CHESTERTON — The Indiana Dunes National Park has launched a coronavirus safety campaign urging visitors to the northwestern Indiana park to practice social distancing and other precautions when they hit the beach.
The park’s “Think Before You Beach” campaign began Saturday with signs posted around Lake Michigan’s shoreline, and with social media posts and videos, reminding visitors to social distance, wear a mask and use public facilities with caution.
Work to start on commuter route
HAMMOND — Construction could start this fall on an eight-mile extension of northwestern Indiana’s South Shore commuter rail line from Hammond into other Lake County communities.
South Shore officials anticipate receiving a potential $355 million federal grant by the end of September that would complete funding for the estimated $933 project to extend the rail line south from Hammond into Munster and Dyer.
The extension will be the first new route for the rail line that now runs between downtown Chicago and South Bend.
Prof: Slavery ties to county names
INDIANAPOLIS — One-third of Indiana’s 92 counties are named for men who had ties to slavery or supported otherwise racist policies and an Indiana University professor says that reflects slavery’s inescapable legacy across the country.
Indiana has prided itself in being a place that honors individual liberty since it was a territory, but the state’s record still should be critically examined, Eric Sandweiss, a professor in the department of history at Indiana University’s Bloomington campus, said.
Indiana’s counties were named in the early-to mid-1800s. Sandweiss noted that honoring historical figures in name essentially reflects the sentiment and understanding regarding them at that point in time.
Sandweiss said revisiting names and removing monuments is Americans’ way of taking a step forward.
