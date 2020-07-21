Inmate's death investigated
CARLISLE — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive Sunday in his southwestern Indiana prison cell as a homicide.
Foul play is suspected in Kevin J. Carpenter's death at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, state police said Monday. The state agency said it's investigating his death at the request of prison officials and Sullivan County's prosecutor.
Prison employees found Carpenter, 57, unresponsive in his cell about 5:40 a.m. Sunday, and tried without success to resuscitate him, police said.
Cattle trailer overturns
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities called in cowboys to wrangle livestock after a trailer carrying 54 cattle overturned on Interstate 65 in downtown Indianapolis.
The truck and trailer traveling from Kentucky to Iowa crashed about 5 p.m. Monday, spilling its livestock, Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department said.
The cowboys came with fencing to corral the cattle and trailers to transport them from the scene, Reith said.
Indiana launches helpline
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents can call and speak confidentially with a trained counselor at any hour free of charge under an initiative announced Monday.
The Be Well Crisis Helpline is available through Indiana 211, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said.
The helpline was established by FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction in direct response to the elevated levels of stress and anxiety Hoosiers are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.
Bank robber sentenced
THREE OAKS, Mich. — A man who robbed a small town bank in southwestern Michigan and tried to rob another was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
David Floyd's sentence last week was enhanced by his previous criminal record.
Floyd, who has ties to Michigan City, Indiana, admitted to robbing $11,344 from the former New Buffalo Savings Bank in Three Oaks last September and attempting to rob the G.W. Jones Exchange Bank in Edwardsburg.
Indiana on NY quarantine list
ALBANY, N.Y.— Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as dozens of states experience rising positive COVID-19 rates.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect,” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. The list of states no longer includes Minnesota, but now includes Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.
