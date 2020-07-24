Casino sportsbook to reopen Friday
ANDERSON – Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino’s sports book, The Book, is set to reopen for business Friday with enhanced health and safety measures in place.
The Book will operate at reduced capacity and maintain social distancing protocols in accordance with the Phase One Reopening Guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission and Indiana Horse Racing Commission, according to a news release.
The additional protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Staff members and patrons will be subject to temperature checks and health screenings upon arrival and will be required to wear masks, which will be provided by Caesars.
Man allegedly killed missing woman
CROWN POINT — A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.
A Lake County judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Derron Fuller, 25, during a Tuesday hearing. Prosecutors allege he killed his girlfriend, Rochelle Thomas Stubblefield, 20, in November 2015.
Stubblefield’s body has never been found, according to court records. Prosecutors said she was pregnant with Fuller’s child.
Student falls, university sued
SOUTH BEND — The parents of a University of Notre Dame freshman severely injured in a 2019 fall in a campus dormitory during a party filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the school, which they claim condoned a “quasi-fraternity atmosphere” at an on-campus residence hall.
The lawsuit filed in St. Joseph County, Indiana, by Stephen and Debbie Tennant of Gurnee, Illinois, claims the university put their son, Sean, 20, at risk. Sean Tennant, who was 18 at the time, survived the 30-foot fall on a stairwell in Sorin Hall, but suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with “a catastrophic decline in neurocognitive and functional abilities,” according to the lawsuit.
Motorcyclist shot during traffic stop
AUBURN — A motorcyclist who brandished a handgun during a traffic stop has been hospitalized after a police-action shooting Thursday morning in northeastern Indiana, State Police said.
After the male motorcyclist pointed the gun, an Auburn Police Department officer shot him, State Police said.
The man was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in nearby Fort Wayne for treatment.
A female passenger on the motorcycle and the officer were not injured, police said.
The officer made the traffic stop after spotting a violation, police said. The motorcycle operator was reported to have a suspended license, police said.
Staff and wire reports
