1 dead, 5 injured in Indy shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — A second straight night of weekend gunfire left one man dead and five other people were injured in five separate shootings early Sunday in Indianapolis.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were sent to an address on the city’s northwest side on a report of a shooting but didn’t find a victim, police said. However, a man walked into a nearby fire station with gunshot wounds and died there.
Around the same time, a shooting in the Broad Ripple entertainment district injured two people who were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. Moments later, a third person was shot a few blocks away.
Another person was shot downtown, and another walked into hospital, with a gunshot wound, police said.
Sports site eyed for Auburn Auction ParkFORT WAYNE — Local officials are considering a development proposal that could see northeastern Indiana’s Auburn Auction Park renovated into a sports complex.
ForeSight Consulting, a Fort Wayne-based developer, submitted its application to construct Auburn Sports Complex with the Auburn Plan Commission earlier this month.
Design plans include transforming the existing auction pavilion building into 10 indoor basketball courts, including an NBA-sized court, in addition to housing nine volleyball courts and an indoor soccer field. Outdoors, four soccer fields and eight baseball diamonds are planned.
Ex-Evansville mayor to lead United Ways
INDIANAPOLIS — A former mayor of Evansville has been picked as the temporary leader of the Indiana United Ways organization.
Jonathan Weinzapfel will be interim president and chief executive officer through the end of 2021, the group said.
Weinzapfel is an attorney in Evansville who has been a member of the Indiana United Ways board of directors the past four years. The group helps coordinate activities and programs among the 44 local United Way organizations across the state.
Lake Michigan port sees more shipmentsBURNS HARBOR — Indiana’s Lake Michigan port has seen a big increase in shipments this year as the global economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, the port handled a 52% spike in cargo.
So far this year, the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor has had more than a 36% increase in maritime tonnage compared with the same period last year, said Vanta E. Coda II, chief executive of the Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana port authority.
Rain closes beaches at Lake Monroe
BLOOMINGTON — Public beaches along the Lake Monroe shoreline remained closed more than a week after multiple rounds of heavy rain passed through south-central Indiana.
Lake waters last week were up 6 feet from normal levels. Michael Prier, an office worker at the lake’s Paynetown office, told The Herald Times. Days earlier, the lake was 10 feet above normal.
Lake Monroe’s public fishing docks also remain closed because of the high water.
The Associated Press
