Fire reported at Anderson bike shop
ANDERSON — No one was injured in a fire near downtown Anderson on Sunday evening.
Anderson Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. to 517 W. 11th St., where a back building part of Buckskin Bikes was in flames, according to Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens.
Cravens said the fire was put out within the hour.
Development meeting via Zoom
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corp. at 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Zoom open to the public.
Meeting ID: 734 3155 9411; password: 934541; call in: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago).
Food distributions in Anderson, MuncieMUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana announced this week’s tailgate food distribution events.
On Thursday, at 10 a.m., distribution will take place at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Friday, at 10 a.m., the food distribution takes place in Anderson at the former Kmart parking lot at 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need is required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees should only go through the line once so that everyone may be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information is available at www.CureHunger.org.
Indiana: 18 deaths, hospitalizations rise
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials added 18 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic total Tuesday as the state also reported a sharp increase in the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory infection caused by the virus.
Indiana hospitals were treating 907 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, a jump of 72 from a day earlier and the most since early June, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown by about 50% since late June, while the seven-day average of newly recorded coronavirus infections has more than doubled during that time to about 800 cases.
Indiana hospitals had 303 COVID-19 patients in their intensive care units on Monday. That patient number was about one-third of the state’s coronavirus ICU peak in April but it’s grown by nearly 40% since the beginning of July.
Work progressing on park to honor 2
DELPHI — Progress is being made on construction of a park honoring two teenage girls who were killed in 2017 while fundraising continues for the project.
Crews have completed building an amphitheater and restrooms are set to finished this month at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi.
The park is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, who were killed in February 2017 while out on a recreation trail. No arrests have ever been made.
Staff and Associated Press
