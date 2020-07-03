Adams Township board meeting set
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams Township Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Adams Markleville Fire Station.
The agenda includes a review of the June financials and the 2021 budget. The board meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Indy officials order mandatory masks
INDIANAPOLIS — Face masks will be required in all public places in Indianapolis beginning next week, despite a recent decline in confirmed coronavirus cases among residents, city officials announced Thursday.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said the new mandate taking effect July 9 will require face coverings in all indoor public spaces unless a person is alone in an office or eating at a restaurant. Masks also will be required outdoors when social distancing can’t be maintained, such as sitting in the stands of a sporting event or standing in line at an ice cream shop, he said.
The mandate for the state’s largest city follows similar mask requirements introduced in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Dog kills infant; mother charged
LAFAYETTE — A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog.
Jennifer Connell, 38, of Lafayette was charged with three counts of neglect of a dependent. Julian Connell died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 attack on a bed at the family’s home.
Connell was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house, police said. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs and, police said, that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby. An officer fatally shot the pit bull to get to the infant.
Priest suspended for comment
CARMEL — Bishop Timothy Doherty, of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, has suspended the Rev. Theodore Rothrock, of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, from public ministry for comments published Sunday about the Black Lives Matter movement in a weekly bulletin.
“The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own,” Rothrock wrote. “They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment.”
Riverfront districts get approval
HANCOCK COUNTY — Officials in Greenfield and Fortville have finished creating riverfront districts, a move that will allow them to issue more liquor licenses in hopes of attracting more businesses to key areas.
Indiana municipalities are allowed a certain number of alcoholic beverage permits. There is no limit, however, within a riverfront development district, which state law says can be established within 1,500 feet of waterways.
The Herald Bulletin, Associated Press and HSPA News Service
