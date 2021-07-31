Street work in Muncie rescheduled
MUNCIE — McKinley Avenue between Neely Avenue and Riverside was previously scheduled to be closed on July 27 and 28.
This work has been rescheduled as follows:
The southbound lane of McKinley Avenue will be closed from Neely Avenue to Riverside Avenue on Monday, Aug. 2, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The northbound lane of McKinley Avenue will be closed from Neely Avenue to Riverside Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These road closures are in addition to the McKinley traffic circle, which closed for repairs on July 26 and will reopen by Aug. 13. During this period of time motorists are encouraged to use Bethel, New York, and Neely avenues as alternate routes.
Planning panel to meet in Ingalls
INGALLS — The Ingalls Planning Commission will hold a meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.
Meetings are held at 308 N. Meridian St., Ingalls.
