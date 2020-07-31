Girl, 2, critically hurt in shooting
HAMMOND — A 2-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded in northwestern Indiana when gunshots erupted as the child was in a car with her mother, police said.
Hammond police called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found the child in the car with her mother. The girl was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, and her mother, while not injured, was taken to a local hospital, police said.
A helicopter searched Wednesday night for the suspected shooter, who apparently fled into a wooded area, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
Indy announces new police policies
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that it has adopted new use-of-force policies in the wake of nationwide protests over racial injustice sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.
The department said the new policies include an emphasis on deescalating potentially volatile situations and explicitly ban officers from using chokeholds and shooting into or from moving vehicles.
Indianapolis’ police department, which has 1,100 patrol officers, is now working to revise its training curriculum to bring them in line with the new policies.
Indiana: 13 more deaths, 970 cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Thirteen more people have died from COVID-19 in Indiana and 970 more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, health officials said Thursday.
The new COVID-19 fatalities occurred since Monday and pushed Indiana’s total to 2,946, including confirmed and presumed cases, since the state’s first death was recorded in mid-March, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Statewide limits including crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events will remain in effect until Aug. 27.
Gary closes its Lake Michigan beaches
GARY — The city of Gary’s beaches along Lake Michigan were closed Wednesday for two weeks due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern Indiana city.
Mayor Jerome Prince cited the beaches’ crowded conditions on Tuesday in ordering their closure. His order took effect Wednesday and shuttered Gary’s beaches, including the popular Marquette Park Beach, and their parking lots.
Prince said Gary police will enforce the closures by patrolling the city’s entire shoreline, and anyone found on the beaches would be removed.
Gary joins Whiting and Michigan City in imposing recent beach closures.
