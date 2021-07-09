Driver crashes into trooper’s car
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Greenfield woman was charged with drunken driving and resisting arrest after the vehicle she was driving struck an off-duty state trooper’s vehicle, according to police.
Indiana State Trooper Scott McPheeters was driving eastbound on I-70 near the 112-mile marker in a construction zone about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle was struck by another eastbound vehicle, driven by Jennifer Coomer, 47, of Greenfield, police said. Coomer and Peters were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Coomer was driving on the emergency shoulder, illegally passing traffic in a single-lane construction zone, police said, when she struck the right rear of McPheeters’ police car and then struck a guardrail.
Scam hoodwinks wig buyers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau has reported a recent increase in social media scammers claiming to sell high-end wigs.
According to BBB Scam Tracker, the scam involves a social media account, which claims to be of a professional stylist who works with celebrities and seems to have a substantial following. The seller then offers a deal on a wig and asks for payment through a digital wallet app. The scammer may ask for extra money to make your wig “just right.”
When your wig arrives, the BBB reports, it looks nothing like the one in the photos, or the wig may never arrive at all.
State troopers get body cameras
INDIANAPOLIS — Body cameras have been distributed to nearly one-third of front-line Indiana state troopers almost a year after the governor announced the step as part of the state’s response to racial injustice concerns, state police officials said Thursday.
Distribution of the body and in-car cameras started last month and should be completed in late August, officials said. Cameras have so far been distributed to about 230 agency personnel of the nearly 800 who are set to receive them. Those include uniformed troopers and sergeants assigned to patrol duties, Capitol Police officers and some special operations units.
The camera system, which is estimated to cost about $15 million to operate over five years, includes sensors that automatically turn on the cameras whenever a trooper’s handgun is drawn or a patrol car’s emergency lights are activated.
Meat processing facility proposed
MAXWELL — A facility for processing meat from cows and hogs would be the first of its kind in Hancock County, where a growing farm-to-table movement is creating demand for nearby processing.
State government officials, meat industry organizations and local livestock farmers back the idea, citing an absence of such facilities in the county and long wait times at the closest ones.
But residents of a nearby neighborhood, as well as Hancock County’s planning and zoning director, aren’t so bullish on the proposal. They argue the location of the proposed operation is too close to nearby homes, and residents fear noise and odors would hurt their property values.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
