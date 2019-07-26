Man faces at least 205 years in 4 killings
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man who admitted killing four people, including his unborn child, is facing a prison sentence of at least 205 years in the slayings.
Twenty-three-year-old Marcus Dansby pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in May after prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty if he admitted to the September 2016 killings.
The Journal Gazette reports that Dansby's sentencing hearing was scheduled to begin Thursday in Allen County and last two days. He faces a prison sentence of up to 320 years and at least 205 years.
Dansby admitted carrying out the shooting and stabbing deaths of 18-year-old Traeven Harris, 37-year-old Consuela Arrington, 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington and the near-term fetus she was carrying.
A 14-year-old girl was also shot and stabbed but survived.
Casino likely to open at end of 2020
GARY — The owner of a northwestern Indiana casino is targeting the end of next year to complete its move from Lake Michigan to an on-land location in Gary.
Executives of Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment say they hope to start construction this year on currently vacant land along Interstate 80/94 and open the new casino on Dec. 31, 2020.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Gary Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the casino project. Spectacle's plans include building a hotel and parking garage within two or three years.
Spectacle reached a deal this month to switch from the current Majestic Star casino names to Hard Rock Casino Gary. Spectacle vice president John Keeler says Hard Rock's management of the casino will help it compete with planned new Chicago casinos.
Official: Indiana drownings up this year
INDIANAPOLIS — People are drowning at a higher rate this year than last year, Indiana authorities said.
The 34 drownings in public waterways this year exceed last year's number at the same time, according to Capt. Jet Quillen of the Department of Natural Resources.
"We're a little bit higher than last year at this time," said Capt. Jet Quillen, of the Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division. "We will see them drop off in September. The boating season is the big busy time on the water — from Memorial Day to Labor Day."
There were 53 drownings in Indiana all of last year, the Journal Gazette reported . Those figures only include drownings in rivers, ponds, lakes and reservoirs. The numbers don't account for deaths in private pools.
Quillen said none of those who drowned were wearing life jackets.
Possible impersonator stops motorists
CROWN POINT — Authorities say a possible police impersonator may have stopped two female motorists in northwestern Indiana in recent weeks.
Indiana State Police say a motorist was stopped on southbound Interstate 65 near Crown Point the night of July 8 by a man in a black or dark blue Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue lights inside. She told state police the man didn't identify himself as an officer an yelled at her for allegedly speeding.
The motorist says the man took her driver's license and registration back to his car and told her she'd be mailed a ticket.
Separately, the Portage Police Department says a motorist reported being stopped by a similar vehicle July 17. State police released a sketch of a suspect and are seeking tips from the public.
— The Associated Press
