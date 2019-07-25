Frankton issues boil water advisory
FRANKTON — A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Frankton effective immediately due to water plant issues.
Water has been restored, but due to low pressure, the advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Water that will be used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a boil for 5 minutes before using. Residents may resume normal use after 10 a.m. Thursday unless otherwise notified.
Attorney allegedly stole from client's settlement
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis attorney is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a client's settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Marion County prosecutors said Tuesday that 73-year-old Raymond Fairchild faces a felony theft charge for allegedly taking about $53,000 he was supposed to have placed in a restricted trust account for a woman's juvenile daughter.
That woman received a $100,000 settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit she'd filed over her husband's 2015 car crash death.
Purdue updating student IDs
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will start issuing new student identification cards with a change aimed at ensuring that the cards comply with Indiana law.
The university announced Tuesday that new ID cards will be available in August with an expiration date six years from the day a card is issued.
Panel rejects push to conserve 2 forests
LAGRO — A state commission has rejected a proposal to designate two Indiana forests as state parks in a bid to halt logging at both sites.
The Indiana Forest Alliance and Friends of Salamonie Forest had sought the change for the Salamonie River and the Frances Slocum state forests, but the Indiana Natural Resources Commission rejected their petition last week.
The (Marion) Chronicle-Tribune reports that supporters wanted both northern Indiana forests transferred from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Division of Forestry to its Division of State Parks and Reservoirs.
Couple dead after crash involving state trooper
FREMONT — Authorities say a married couple died after the SUV they were riding in was struck by an Indiana State Police trooper who was heading to a crash scene in northeastern Indiana.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon along the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County.
Investigators say Trooper Osbaldo Regalado and another trooper were driving westbound in marked state police cars with their emergency lights and sirens activated. State police say Regalado tried to avoid slowing traffic and struck the back of the SUV driven by 76-year-old Terry Lynn Wentworth of Mishawaka.
— The Associated Press
