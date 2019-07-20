Frankton issues boil water advisory
FRANKTON — A boil water advisory has been issued for Frankton, effective immediately due to a water main repair.
Because of loss of pressure, the advisory must remain in effect until results of two, 24-hour satisfactory water samples are obtained. Water used for cooking and drinking should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.
A cancellation of the advisory will be issued as soon as results are known.
State unemployment rate declines
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's unemployment rate has declined slightly in June from the previous month.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in May. The state's unemployment rate was below the national rate of 3.7% for June.
Ex-coach gets probation for child porn
INDIANAPOLIS — A former college volleyball coach from Indianapolis has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to possessing sexually explicit images and videos of young girls.
A Marion County judge recently sentenced Steven Payne to four years of probation and barred him from having internet access at home or work. The 55-year-old must also participate in psychological and mental health treatment and evaluation. Payne was fired in his 22nd season as IUPUI's volleyball coach following his November arrest.
Man dies in crash while fleeing police
SCOTTSBURG — Authorities say a man has died after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in southern Indiana and crashing the car he was driving.
The Republic reports Scott County sheriff's deputies tried to stop the car driven by 30-year-old Jesse A. Murphy of Edinburgh on Thursday night after it ran a red light in Scottsburg. The car continued onto Interstate 65 then crashed while trying to exit the freeway.
County pays $132,000 in cyber attack ransom
LAPORTE — Officials in a northern Indiana county paid about $132,000 in ransom to hackers who took over some of the county's computers.
LaPorte County commissioners president Vidya Kora says the payment was made with the virtual currency Bitcoin after FBI experts weren't able to unlock the county's data. Once paid off, the hackers gave the county a decryption key for staffers to access the locked computers.
Court denies conviction appeal
ALBION — The Indiana Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who pleaded guilty in the battering death of his neighbor's young daughter.
Trevor Wert's appeal was denied transfer last week by the high court, meaning the justices won't hear the case and Wert's conviction stands.
