Alexandria Park Board meetings set
ALEXANDRIA — Meetings of the Alexandria Park Board will now be held at the Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St., on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning Sept. 10.
Meetings will take place on Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Ivy Tech trustees to meet Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will hold a regular board meeting on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.
Reports from the campus staff will be presented and trustees will consider and take action on such items as may be brought before them.
State jobless rate declines in July
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's unemployment rate has declined slightly in July from the previous month.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.4%, down from 3.5% in June. The agency says the last time Indiana's unemployment rate was at 3.4% was April 2018.
Jury convicts woman in fatal crash
MUNCIE — A Delaware County jury convicted 30-year-old Jessica Skeens of seven of nine charges Thursday, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and driving while intoxicated in a highway crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter.
The Farmland woman was driving a van in May 2017 when it crashed along the Muncie Bypass, killing Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson. The girl wasn't in a child safety seat, as state law requires. Skeens' three other children survived.
Drug ring leader, 4 others found guilty
EVANSVILLE — The leader of a violent Indianapolis-based drug trafficking ring has been convicted on federal drug charges.
A federal jury in Evansville convicted Richard Grundy III and four co-defendants on all charges Thursday. Prosecutors say Grundy led the "Grundy Crew" and that it sold more than 3,700 pounds of marijuana and 280 pounds of methamphetamine on Indianapolis' streets between April 2016 and November 2017.
