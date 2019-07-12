State budget reserve jumps to $2.3 billion
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s state government cash reserves grew faster than expected over the past year to nearly $2.3 billion, with the governor now proposing to spend some of that money on several planned construction projects.
State budget officials announced Thursday that Indiana closed the 2019 fiscal year ending June 30 with almost $500 million more in reserves than a year ago. Much of that is attributed to a 5.4% increase in state tax revenue from last year.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is recommending that $300 million go toward projects including upgrades to U.S. 31 in northern Indiana.
Girl, 1, killed in fall to get police escort
INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney for the family of an 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico says a hearse and police escort will meet them at a Chicago airport and take them home to Indiana.
Attorney Michael Winkleman says Chloe Wiegand’s family flew Thursday morning from the U.S. island territory to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and boarded a flight to Chicago with the toddler’s body. He didn’t say which relatives are flying back.
Winkleman has challenged a Puerto Rico police report that Chloe slipped from her grandfather’s hands Sunday as he held her out of an 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas. Winkleman says she plunged from an open window in a children’s play area on the ship.
Indy to pay $2M in police shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has agreed to pay more than $2 million to a man left partially paralyzed when a police officer shot him during a struggle.
The Indianapolis Star reports the city agreed last month to pay Gerald Cole $2.15 million to settle a federal lawsuit stemming from his October 2016 shooting.
Carjacking suspect hits cruiser, kills dog
LARWILL — State police say a northern Indiana police dog died after an officer’s cruiser was involved in a fiery collision with a car driven by a carjacking suspect.
Indiana State Police say a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy was sitting in his cruiser after setting up stop sticks along an U.S. 30 intersection Wednesday afternoon when the suspect’s car collided broadside with his cruiser while trying to avoid the sticks.
The impact caused the cruiser to burst into flames. The deputy escaped unharmed, but officers were unable to get the police dog out of the cruiser and the canine died at the scene.
