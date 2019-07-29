Report: Deaths up from child abuse, neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services says child neglect and abuse deaths increased during fiscal year 2017.
A report released Friday details 65 deaths that resulted directly from abuse or neglect. That's up from 59 child deaths in fiscal year 2016.
The report found that 44 were due to neglect and 21 were caused by abuse.
Forty-five of the 65 fatalities involved children 3 years old or younger.
The report found that the most common neglect-related child deaths were related to kids being left unattended near water or a caregiver's failure to provide safe sleeping arrangements.
Family celebrates dog's return after theft
EAST CHICAGO — A northwestern Indiana family is celebrating their dog's return, nearly six months after the beloved pet was stolen from their yard.
Josephine Lopez filed a police report but had little hope of seeing Zino, a Maltese mix, after the dog was taken from her East Chicago yard in February. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Zino was recently found on the streets of St. Cloud, Minnesota, some 500 miles away.
Zino's microchip provided authorities with the information needed to contact Lopez. A dog rescue group helped fly Zino home. The canine was reunited Thursday with Lopez and her family at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
Authorities recover man's body at Dunes
CHESTERTON — Authorities say a 35-year-old man's body has been recovered from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a park lifeguard noticed a man struggling Saturday evening near the edge of the designated swimming area. The man slipped under the surface of the water as the lifeguard approached. The man did not resurface.
At 8 p.m. a diver with the Chesterton Fire Department located the man's body in 10 feet of water.
Man faces 20 felony arson charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A 40-year-old man faces 20 felony charges of arson after being accused in a string of fires in Indianapolis dating back to 2014.
David Bradshaw is accused of setting at least eight fires with an estimated of damage of over $1 million. The latest occurred earlier this month when fires were started on the porches of three Indianapolis homes.
Bradshaw is being held in Marion County Jail. A jury trial is scheduled for September.
Schools raise pay, offer incentives
ELKHART — Some Indiana school districts are raising pay to keep and attract bus drivers.
Doug Thorne, chief of staff at Elkhart Community Schools, says there's a significant shortage of people in the U.S. who have a commercial driver's license.
The Elkhart Truth reports that a new driver will get $19.99 per hour after 55 days in Elkhart. The top rate is $22.47 per hour. There's also a $250 bonus per semester under certain conditions.
The Concord district has set pay at $23 per hour for the most experienced drivers.
— The Associated Press
