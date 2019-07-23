Public defender board to meet
ANDERSON — A special meeting of the Madison County Public Defender Board will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at 5 p.m. in Hearing Room C on the third floor of the Madison County Government Center for the purpose of hiring for two vacant public defender positions.
Family to sue over toddler's death on cruise
INDIANAPOLIS — There are "a million things" the cruise company could have done to prevent the death of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from an open window on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, the toddler's mother said in an interview broadcast Monday.
Speaking publicly for the first time since Chloe Wiegand died, her mother, Kimberley Wiegand, told NBC's "Today " show that her family will sue Royal Caribbean Cruises for "not having a safer situation on the 11th floor of that cruise ship."
USS Indianapolis commission date set
BURNS HARBOR — The Navy is planning to commission its new USS Indianapolis combat vessel at a northwestern Indiana port this fall.
The ceremony marking the ship's entry into the Navy's active fleet is set for Oct. 26 at Burns Harbor along Lake Michigan. It is the fourth military vessel carrying the Indianapolis name.
Man arrested on arson charges
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been arrested following eight arson fires since 2014 in Indianapolis.
Police say the man is a person of interest in a July 2 fire that appeared suspicious to firefighters at the scene. He was recently arrested in Evansville and police say he's also believed to be involved in seven other arson fires, including two others this year, two in 2018 and three in 2014.
Fairgrounds swine barn to be replaced
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Fairgrounds officials say a $50 million project will replace its nearly century-old swine barn with a new building that can host events around the year.
Fairgrounds Executive Director Cynthia Hoye say the current open-air building can't generate year-round revenue because it isn't climate controlled.
