Culprits sought in gun shop burglary
NEW WHITELAND — Authorities say they're seeking several suspects after 33 handguns and rifles were stole from a central Indiana gun shop in a matter of minutes.
Police responded early Saturday to the burglary at Element Armament in New Whiteland. Surveillance video showed five men breaking into the shop by kicking in the door. All of the men were wearing black or white hooded sweat shirts. Their faces were partially covered and they were wearing gloves.
Authorities say a sixth person might have been involved as a driver for the men.
Prosecutor: Police chief acted properly
SALEM — A prosecutor says a southern Indiana police chief acted properly when he fatally shot a man.
Washington County Prosecutor Dustin Houchin said Tuesday that Salem Police Chief Joey Wheeler's actions July 3 were reasonable when he shot and killed 53-year-old Mark A. Naugle of Scottsburg at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Indiana State Police says officers were responding to a call about a suspicious person when they encountered a man brandishing a hammer. Police say the man ignored commands to drop the hammer and stop approaching and was shot.
Vandalism damages War of 1812 memorial
PERU — State conservation officers are investigating vandalism that damaged a northern Indiana memorial to honors soldiers killed in the War of 1812.
The state Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division says nine tombstones, a memorial marker and a flag pole were damaged at the 1812 Soldiers Memorial at Mississinewa Reservoir.
The damage, which was apparently caused by a BB gun, was reported July 20 by a concerned citizen.
Judge requiring court for drivers passing schools buses
MUNCIE — Drivers in one central Indiana county will have to start going before a judge if they are caught passing a stopped school bus.
The change in Delaware County comes as a tougher state law was adopted this year after three siblings were fatally struck in October in northern Indiana's Fulton County while crossing a highway to board their stopped school bus.
Muncie City Court Judge Amanda Dunnuck says she wants to change behaviors rather than allowing ticketed drivers to simply pay a $75 fine. Dunnuck tells The Star Press that she'll be able to review a person's driving record and decide whether a larger fine or driver's license suspension is warranted.
Man wants to withdraw neglect plea
FORT WAYNE — A northeastern Indiana man wants to withdraw his guilty plea to neglect in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter.
Shane Patton of Fort Wayne appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered held until Aug. 13, when a hearing is scheduled for him on bond and to assign a new public defender.
A judge also is to consider whether the plea can be withdrawn. The 32-year-old faces up to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty last week two counts of felony neglect.
— The Associated Press
