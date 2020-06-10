Man sentenced for killing police dog
NOBLESVILLE — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a police dog that was pursuing him.
Richard Garrett, 20, learned his sentence after admitting to charges including striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement.
A 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Harlej was fatally shot in the head in a wooded area of suburban Fishers last Nov. 13 while tracking a driver who had fled his vehicle, police have said.
Garrett was driving a stolen vehicle traveling at about 100 mph on Interstate 69 when the car spun out of control and Garrett took off on foot, authorities said.
Gary to establish police reform board
GARY — Elected Gary officials plan to reexamine how the city’s police department operates after George Floyd’s death energized a movement and pushed for nationwide calls for reform.
Mayor Jerome Prince pledged on Monday to sign an executive order this week establishing a police reform commission that will propose meaningful changes to the city’s police department.
On Sunday, hundreds of people rallied at Gary City Hall to call for an end to systemic racism, police violence, police brutality, injustice, inequality and discrimination, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.
Minivan driver hits protesters in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a minivan struck at least people protesting at Indianapolis’ Monument Circle over the death of George Floyd.
No one was believed to be seriously injured in the 8:30 p.m. Monday collision, Indianapolis police Officer Genae Cook told The Indianapolis Star.
The minivan pulled from behind a truck that was backing up after being blocked by some protesters in the street, said Shakeela Dozier, 21, of Indianapolis. Dozier said she was among a group of protesters at the city’s Monument Circle.
Video taken by a bystander shows what appears to be at least three people striking the hood of the minivan before it drove away.
“There was damage done to the vehicle and the vehicle attempted to leave the area,” Cook said..
Officials: 23 more coronavirus deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-three more people have died in Indiana with coronavirus infections, giving the state 2,339 deaths of those with confirmed or presumed infections in less than three months, health officials said Tuesday.
All of the newly recorded deaths have happened since May 31, with most of them occurring Sunday or Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
State statistics posted online Tuesday show Indiana with 892 COVID-19 deaths during May, a drop from the 1,037 recorded in April.
Grant to improve soil practices
INDIANAPOLIS — A $500,000 grant is expected to increase the number of soil conservation practices in Indiana and improve water quality in watersheds across the state. The Indiana Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program announced the grant Monday.
The funding was provided from a legal settlement that was stewarded in part by the Indiana Wildlife Federation, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
