West College Corner man stabbed
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — The Indiana State Police is investigating a stabbing that took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.
The investigation revealed Adam Wyatt, 28, and Joshua Hacker, 31, both of West College Corner, were involved in a fight, during which Wyatt was stabbed. He was taken by a friend to McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford, Ohio. He was later flown by medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he underwent surgery for what are reported as non-life-threatening injuries.
The case is ongoing as investigators try to determine if the stabbing was an act of self-defense. There have not been any arrests made at this time.
Late-night military training rattles some
BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Army has apologized after late-night military training exercises this week in Bloomington caught some residents by surprise with low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and explosions.
While many residents on the city's south side were warned through flyers about late Monday and early Tuesday's training exercises, others were not and the noises left them rattled and wondering what was happening in the middle of the night.
“We apologize for that,” said Elise Van Pool, deputy public affairs officer for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where the soldiers participating in the training are stationed.
Community Health requires vaccine for employees
INDIANAPOLIS - As part of its mission to enhance health and well-being, Community Health Network is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Since the pandemic started, our caregivers have proven time and again to be heroes in the face of daunting and sometimes frightening challenges,” said Community president and CEO Bryan Mills. “Getting vaccinated is one more step in the collective fight against COVID-19.”
Health officials closing virus testing sites
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health will close state-sponsored coronavirus testing program at the end of the month, delegating future tests to pharmacies, community clinics and local health departments, officials announced Thursday.
The COVID-19 testing sites run by state contractor OptumServe Health Services will end June 30. An increase in locally sourced COVID-19 testing has reduced the need for the Optum sites, health department officials said. Local health departments also received state grants last fall to open nearly 100 testing sites.
Police pursuit crash injures woman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer chasing a stolen truck crashed into a car during the pursuit, seriously injuring a motorist, police said.
Lt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an officer's patrol car then hit a car not involved in the pursuit, leaving the car heavily damaged next to a utility pole.
The 33-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to serious but stable condition, The Indianapolis Star reported.
