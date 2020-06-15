State: 9 new deaths, 407 COVID cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana public health officials on Sunday reported nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 407 new cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced there have been a total of 2,240 coronavirus deaths overall since the start of the pandemic and 39,909 total cases in the state. Health officials say there are another 182 probable deaths, but there was no positive test on record.
The state has administered 348,391 COVID-19 tests overall.
Restored warship moves to new site
EVANSVILLE — A restored World War II naval vessel has moved to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in downtown Evansville.
People were waving and cheering Saturday morning as the LST 325 arrived at its new home port across the street from the Tropicana casino, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
The ship left its long-time home at a nearby marina, cruised down the Ohio River past downtown then reversed course before docking at its new port that formerly was the home of the casino’s riverboat.
The ship took part in the 1944 D-Day landings in France and has been based in Evansville since 2005.
New trail will connect to Rail-Trail
CROWN POINT — The first mile of a trail that will connect Indiana to the cross-country Great American Rail-Trail has been dedicated in Northwest Indiana.
When completed, the Veterans Memorial Trail in Lake County will link the town of Hebron to the city of Crown Point. It was funded in part with a state-based Next Level Trails grant.
The trail will connect a series of memorials honoring the sacrifices of veterans.
The Washington-based Rails-to-Trails Conservancy says the Veterans Memorial Trail segment and the recently completed Pennsy Greenway Extension in nearby Schererville are the first new trail miles to be added to the Great American Rail-Trail in Indiana since the project was announced in May 2019.
These two trail segments bring the total miles of existing trail along the Great American Rail-Trail in Indiana to 221.
The Associated Press
