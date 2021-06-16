Postal service job fair Thursday
ANDERSON — The U.S. Postal Service will host a job fair 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the post office at 1505 Raible Avenue.
The Postal Service currently has vacancies for a variety of positions. If driving is part of the job, applicants will need a valid Indiana driver’s license, two years’ driving experience and a good driving record, according to a postal service press release.
Social distancing will be enforced. Masks will be required. Job applicants must be 18 or older.
Several additional postal service job fairs will be conducted June 16, 23 and 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Indiana District Office Conference Center, 8765 Guion Road, Indianapolis.
Plant closing to cost 176 jobs
DECATUR — An ice cream producer has notified the state it will close a northeastern Indiana plant by the end of the year, eliminating 156 full-time and 20 temporary jobs.
DFA Dairy Brands Ice Cream plans the first of several job cuts to occur Sept. 10, the company said in a WARN filing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
DFA stands for Dairy Farmers of America, a milk marketing cooperative owned by family farmers. A map on the group’s website shows the cooperative of more than 7,000 family farms includes between 101 and 350 in Indiana, The Journal Gazette reported.
Man drowns while rescuing girlfriend
MICHIGAN CITY — A northwestern Indiana man drowned in Lake Michigan after rescuing his girlfriend, conservation officers said Monday.
Donald Turner, 28, of Portage, was swimming with his girlfriend at the Washington Park beach in Michigan City on Sunday afternoon when she began to struggle in the water, officers said.
Turner went to her aid and was able to get her to safety before going underwater and not resurfacing, officers said.
Wind and solar ordinances passed
FRANKLIN — New standards for wind and solar energy conversion systems are now on the books in Johnson County.
County officials expedited the process so the ordinance could be in place prior to July 1, a date that could be important if state legislators make another attempt at a renewable energy bill next year.
This year, House Bill 1381, the Indiana legislature’s first attempt at statewide standards for commercial renewable energy developments passed the House, but died for lack of support in the Senate.
The Herald Bulletin, The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
