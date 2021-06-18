Edgewood board to meet June 24
EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to rule on a variance request for commercial vehicles and a variance request for Zoning Code.
The meeting will be held at 3405 Nichol Ave., in the Edgewood Town Hall. Masks are required.
USGS: Small quake rattles Indiana
BLOOMINGDALE — A small earthquake centered near a western Indiana town rattled parts of Indiana and adjacent states Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The federal agency said a magnitude 3.8 quake occurred at 3:18 p.m. and was centered about 2 miles west of the Parke County town of Bloomingdale. The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of about 1.9 miles beneath the Earth’s surface.
Residents across northern, central and southern portions of Indiana reported on the USGS website that they had felt the temblor. Residents in as parts of Illinois and southern Michigan also reported feeling the quake.
Man gets 3 years for distribution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former Tennessee doctor who pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing opioids has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Justice Department said.
Darrel R. Rinehart, 66, of Indianapolis admitted to distributing controlled substances, primarily opioids, to four different patients without a legitimate medical purpose 18 times between December 2014 and December 2015, the agency said. Rinehart also admitted to distributing hydrocodone in January 2016 to a patient who did not have health issues justifying the prescription, the statement said.
At least five of Rinehart’s patients suffered fatal overdoses that were at least partially blamed on drugs he prescribed between March 2015 and January 2016, the newspapers reported, citing public records.
Man charged in death of boy, 4
ELKHART — A northern Indiana man has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy who died at a hospital after being beaten unconscious, authorities said.
Christian Maradiaga, 19, of Elkhart was also charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and interference in reporting of a crime.
The boy died June 11, one day after being taken to Elkhart General Hospital. Authorities said the child was unresponsive and had been beaten.
Historical society offers summer deal
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is offering $5 admission deals this summer. The advance admission tickets are available now through Sept. 4.
The deals mean a family of four can visit for $20, which is a 44% savings over the regular prices. Also, the IHS Summer Family Pack for $45 includes four admission tickets, $25 to spend at the Stardust Terrace Café by Jonathan Byrd’s and a $10 voucher for the Basile History Market.
To take advantage of the special admission pricing, tickets must be purchased online at www.indianahistory.org. IHS members and children younger than 5 years old receive complimentary admission.
Staff and wire reports
