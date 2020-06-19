Frankton board to resume meetings
FRANKTON — The Frankton Park board meetings will resume Thursday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. and continue every month on the first Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The meetings will be at 108 E. Sigler St.
Driver who struck protesters charged
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County prosecutor is charging the driver of a van caught on video going through a group of protesters.
Diane Goebel has been charged with criminal recklessness. She’s accused of striking several people demonstrating on Monument Circle just before 8:30 p.m. on June 8.
Indy sued to stop use of tear gas
INDIANAPOLIS — Protesters who were met with tear gas and other weapons by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department while demonstrating against police brutality sued the city Thursday to halt the use of the chemical agents and projectiles.
The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Indy10 Black Lives Matter and individual protesters by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. It argues that the use of chemical agents and projectiles for crowd control violates the First Amendment. The city’s Office of Corporation Counsel declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Young child fatally shot in South Bend
SOUTH BEND — A young child has died after being shot Thursday in South Bend, authorities said.
The shooting occurred just before noon on the city’s near northwest side, St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigators said.
Before officers arrived, a family member transported the child to the hospital, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday
Dems nominate Weinzapfel for AG
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Democrats announced Wednesday that former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel will be their nominee for state attorney general, a race that attracted numerous candidates from both parties after Republican incumbent Curtis Hill was disciplined over allegations of groping four women.
Party officials announced Weinzapfel’s nomination at a virtual press conference Wednesday evening following the final tabulation of votes. The 54-year-old has worked in state and local government as well as the private sector.
Center barred from taking in animals
CHARLESTOWN — An embattled wildlife center in southern Indiana that’s being sued by the state for allegedly abusing exotic animals cannot take in new animals while that lawsuit is pending, a judge has ruled.
The temporary restraining order approved Tuesday was sought by Indiana’s attorney general’s office against Wildlife in Need and its operator, Timothy Stark, the News and Tribune reported. Marion County Judge David Dreyer’s order states that “immediate and irreparable injury will occur to animals” if Stark or the wildlife center take in additional animals.
Indiana’s attorney general’s office sued the wildlife center in February, accusing it of abusing and neglecting animals and seeking to have all of the animals on the Clark County property moved to animal sanctuaries.
The Herald Bulletin, Associated Press
