Free fishing this weekend
Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp this Saturday, and Sunday.
Some urban parks will be stocked this week with catchable-size channel catfish; see wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing for locations. For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. Indiana is also home to several water trails across the state that provide opportunities to fish while you paddle; see on.IN.gov/watertrails for more information.
To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree. This year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25.
Federal courthouse policies updated
INDIANAPOLIS — Fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter public areas of the four courthouses of the federal Southern District of Indiana without wearing a face covering or observing social distancing.
Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt issued a general order last week outlining the new policy, which takes effect next Monday.
It says members of the public who are not fully vaccinated still must wear face coverings and practice social distancing throughout the courthouses. An exception may be made for someone providing documentation that they are unable, for medical reasons, to wear a face covering.
$20M industrial building planned
EAST CHICAGO — An Illinois developer has planned a $20 million industrial building in northwest Indiana with nearly 250,000 square feet of space.
The Homerlee Business Park will be located in East Chicago, less than a mile from Interstate 90 and near the Interstate 80/94 expressway, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Sunday. The project is being marketed as “close to the Illinois border with easy access to downtown Chicago and major airports.”
Boulders in place to protect lakefront
PORTAGE — The National Park Service says the Portage Lakefront at Indiana Dunes National Park has reopened after a project to install boulders to protect the pavilion and assure safer access to the shoreline.
It says the joint effort by the City of Portage and the Park Service involved the installation of more than 1,000 tons of boulders needed to protect the lakefront and the Riverwalk from erosion.
Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz says the project will help protect the site as lake levels rise and fall.
Indy police fire at man with knife
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers shot and injured a man early Monday after he allegedly charged at them with a knife on the city’s east side.
Indianapolis police said officers responded before 5 a.m. to a domestic disturbance. Dispatchers noted the “level of violence was escalating” and they could hear the man threatening to kill a woman, police spokesman William Young said.
The man then allegedly charged at the two officers and they fired at him. He was injured and remains in critical condition at a hospital.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.