Free fishing this weekend
Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
Some urban parks will be stocked this week with catchable-size channel catfish; see wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing for locations. For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. Indiana is also home to several water trails across the state that provide opportunities to fish while you paddle; see on.IN.gov/watertrails for more information.
To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree. This year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25.
