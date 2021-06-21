Juneteenth event postponed
ANDERSON — The threat of inclement weather prompted organizers to reschedule Saturday’s planned family event at Jackson Park for next Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m.
The gathering was to feature several family-friendly activities, including water balloons, T-shirt giveaways and karaoke.
Shooting kills BSU student
MUNCIE — Police in Muncie were investigating after a Ball State University student was killed in an off campus shooting.
The shooting happened early Saturday, police said. Deputy Police Chief Melissa Pease said dispatchers received a report of “possible fight and shots fired.” Pease said the victim was a Ball State student.
Police have not released a motive.
In a statement issued Saturday, the university acknowledged the student’s death and said it will support the victim’s family and any students who want help.
Teen’s body pulled from lake
COLUMBUS— The body of a teenage boy was pulled from a swimming area in south central Indiana, the state’s Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday.
Conservation officers recovered the body of a 17-year-old on Saturday. The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office said Sunday that it was investigating the drowning death of Tyrell D. Bowers of Columbus.
An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
Authorities say responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday to a Tipton Lake swimming area. The boy was found in about 12 feet of water near a swimming platform.
Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting
GRANGER — One man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in northern Indiana.
Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Victor Anthwan Kyle, Jr. The other four victims’ injuries were not considered life threatening.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a shopping center in Granger.
Staff and Associated Press
States on lookout for speeders
LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement from more than 30 municipal, county and state agencies are on the lookout for speeders as part of the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign.
Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering with Indiana and four other states on the traffic safety effort which runs to June 27.
Nationally, 9,478 traffic fatalities in 2019 involved crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning.
-Staff and Associated Press
