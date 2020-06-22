Child, 4, wounded after finding gun
INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old boy has been wounded after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found inside an Indianapolis home.
The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex, according to police.
The boy was in stable condition at a hospital. His father has been arrested and faces a neglect charge.
The gun was not secured inside the apartment, police said.
State: 393 new coronavirus cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 400 more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
The 393 cases bring the state’s confirmed total to 42,423, the Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday.
Five more deaths due to complications from the virus have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 2,350. Another 190 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the health department said.
ND projects $100M shortfall
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame is projecting a more than $100 million revenue shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year in part because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter sent to the school community.
In the letter sent to Notre Dame staff, faculty and students last week, university President the Rev. John Jenkins and other top administrators cited “financial aid expenditures, flat endowment payout, lower auxiliary revenue and projected lower levels of philanthropy” during the fiscal year that begins July 1.
$141,000 awarded for counseling
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal agency has awarded four Indiana groups a combined $141,000 for counseling to help individuals and families avoid foreclosure and make better home-buying and rental choices.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said the grants will directly support the housing counseling services provided by the HUD-approved groups, including helping people assess their readiness for a home purchase and navigating the home-buying process.
HUD-approved housing counseling agencies also help people find affordable rental housing and provide other services, including financial literacy training to individuals and families
Review sought on birth record ruling
LAFAYETTE — Indiana’s attorney general’s office is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court’s ruling that sided with a gay married couple who challenged the state’s birth records law.
The petition, filed June 15, comes after the appeals court ruled in January that same-sex couples should have the same rights as other couples to be named as parents on birth certificates without having to go through the expense of an adoption process.
The Associated Press
The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling and sided with Ashlee and Ruby Henderson of Lafayette by finding that the state should recognize the couple’s children as their own.
-Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.