Postal Service to have job fair
GREENFIELD — If you live in the Greenfield, Greenwood, Shelbyville or Franklin area, the Greenfield Post Office is hosting a job fair on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield.
All COVID safety guidelines will be observed including face coverings and social distancing.
The U.S. Postal Service currently has vacancies for city carrier assistants ($18.01 per hour), rural carrier associates ($19.06 per hour), and assistant rural carriers ($19.06 per hour).
Girl dies, 2nd critical
after rough waters
MICHIGAN CITY — One girl died and a second was in critical condition after separate weekend incidents involving rough waters in northwest Indiana along the same Lake Michigan beach, officials said.
The girl was pronounced dead Saturday night after she and relatives were swept into deeper waters about 9 a.m. while swimming along Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. Two of the swimmers were rescued but the girl was not immediately found, officials said.
Michigan City Fire Department divers later found the girl, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
On Sunday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl from Dayton, Ohio, was at the same Michigan City beach when she and several young people began struggling in the water. The teen was rescued after a jet ski operator spotted her under the water’s surface and she was in critical condition at a South Bend hospital, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Judge weighs law on
‘abortion reversal’
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge said he’ll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.
U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis heard arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups seeking to stop the so-called “abortion reversal” law from taking effect as scheduled July 1.
The state’s witnesses in court maintained the law would ensure that a woman has information about halting a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure and takes a different drug instead.
Hanlon said his initial ruling will be made “as soon as possible” and is expected before the law takes effect.
DNR probing after ill, dead songbirds
INDIANAPOLIS — State wildlife officials are investigating reports of dead and dying songbirds in five Indiana counties that suffered from ailments seen in birds in several other states.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it’s working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center in its investigation.
The bird deaths and illnesses have been reported in Monroe, Clark and Jefferson counties in southern Indiana and LaGrange and Lake counties in northern Indiana, the DNR said.
Several bird species, including blue jay, American robin and Northern cardinal have been affected and displayed neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge.
Staff and Associated Press
