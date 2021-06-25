Give blood, get thrill park ticket
ANDERSON — Blood donors will receive a ticket to a Cedar Fair amusement park when they donate during a blood drive Friday at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
The blood drive will be noon-6 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be accepted if not all time slots have been filled.
Cedar Fair parks include Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Police officer rescues kitten
SOUTH BEND — A northern Indiana police officer turned cat-whisperer to help rescue a kitten after the frisky feline darted in front of his cruiser during rush-hour traffic.
South Bend Police Officer Chris Voros was driving about 5 p.m. Wednesday when the gray kitten ran in front of his cruiser. Voros stopped, got out and tried to help the cat but it darted under his vehicle.
Bystanders soon stopped to help and within a few minutes the cat emerged and they helped Voros corral it. The officer wrapped the kitten in a towel, placed in his back seat and drove off.
2 men to plead guilty in slaying
HAMMOND — Two Gary men have agreed to plead guilty to federal charges in the slaying of a pizza delivery driver and admit that they lured the man to an abandoned house for a planned robbery.
Terryante A. Flournoy, 22, and Ciontay J. Wright, 21, signed plea agreements Wednesday under which both will plead guilty to attempted robbery, with Flournoy also pleading guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. The pair signed the plea agreements a week before they were scheduled to stand trial on murder and attempted robbery charges in the fatal November 2019 shooting of David J. Shelton, 30, of Portage.
The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to drop murder charges against the pair in exchange for their guilty pleas. Prosecutors will in turn recommend that they receive more lenient prison sentences.
Cleaning crew leads police to body
GARY — Gary firefighters discovered a man’s body inside a garage after a cleaning crew smelled a foul odor while clearing out a residential property recently purchased in a tax sale, officials said.
Police arrived at the property Tuesday afternoon and spoke with one of the people doing the cleaning, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Officials said the cleaning crew was hired to clean out a house and garage that had recently been purchased in a tax sale.
The Lake County coroner’s office has not yet released the deceased man’s name, or cause and manner of death.
Associated Press
