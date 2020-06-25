Student expelled for racist comments
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has expelled an undergraduate student for “racist and despicable” statements he made on social media.
Purdue said in a news release Tuesday that Daniels determined that repeated statements posted by Maxwell Lawrence “appear plainly intended to incite others and therefore create a risk of public safety issues in the current environment.”
Purdue policy allows for summary suspension or expulsion if a student’s behavior poses a threat to the safety and security of the university’s community, property or its ability to maintain normal operations.
Purdue’s student newspaper, The Exponent, first reported on Friday that the student, an incoming sophomore, posted a video on the website TikTok pretending to run over Black Lives Matter protesters and made racist comments in a group chat.
Lawrence did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Teen identified as drowning victim
CHESTERTON — An Illinois teenager has been identified as the swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park, authorities said.
Dominic Snovicky, 18, of Plainfield, Illinois, was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, the Porter County coroner’s office said.
Snovicky went underwater about 11 a.m., Porter Fire Chief Lewis Craig Jr. said. He was found in the water just after 12:30 p.m. Witnesses said the teen was hit by a wave, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
There was a beach hazard warning for high waves and dangerous swimming conditions at the time, with wave heights forecast at 3 to 6 feet, authorities said.
Evangelicals open facility at Culver
FORT WAYNE — An evangelical organization is opening a faith-based educational facility at an Indiana location that was once a military academy.
Last week, the New York-based World Olivet Assembly announced it had bought the 63-acre campus in LaGrange County, The Journal Gazette reported Wednesday. Howe Military Academy, which was open for 135 years, said it was closing last year due to budget shortfalls, rising costs and declining enrollment.
“The previous Howe campus will be used as educational facilities for the World Olivet Assembly, which consists of an international assembly of churches and Christian ministries, and owns additional properties across the country,” the nonprofit posted on its website.
Valparaiso provost to lead Blackburn
CARLINVILLE, Ill.— A top Valparaiso University administrator has been chosen as the next president of southern Illinois’ Blackburn College.
Mark Biermann will assume the college’s presidency on Aug. 15, the school’s trustees announced Monday. Provost Dr. John McClusky has been the college’s interim president since Julie Murray-Jensen resigned in December after less than a year as president.
Biermann is currently the provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Valparaiso University in northwestern Indiana.
