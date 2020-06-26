Health Department adds evening hours
ANDERSON — Beginning July 1, the Madison County Health Department will have new hours to serve the residents of Madison County.
Health Department services will be available Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, 4 to 6 p.m. These evening hours will better serve clients who work during daytime hours during the week.
The Madison County STD Clinic has also resumed on Tuesday evenings, by appointment.
For an appointment for any health department service, call 765-646-9206. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 efforts, everyone is asked to schedule an appointment in advance and wear a mask when conducting business at the Madison County Health Department.
Make an appointment for these services: immunizations, adult vaccinations, COVID-19 testing (swab and antibody), TB testing and STD testing.
Online registration to open July 22
DALEVILLE — The school will be open on July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. and July 23 from 1 to 3 and 4 to 7 p.m. for those who need access to a computer.
New students may also come on those dates to register. They must be in district or have an approval letter from the superintendent’s office.
Carmel FD plans COVID-19 booths
CARMEL — The Carmel Fire Department will be at Mitchell’s Fish Market at 14311 Clay Terrace Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to hand out information on coronavirus prevention and safety and answer questions from the public.
They will be offering free bottles of hand sanitizer and disposable face masks while supplies last.
500 new virus cases in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 500 new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Indiana.
The 523 additional cases reported Thursday bring the state’s total to 43,655, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Nine more deaths from complications due to the virus also have been confirmed.
Officials said 2,394 state residents have died due to the virus. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Amazon planning delivery station
FORT WAYNE — An Amazon delivery station is planned to help speed up deliveries to customers in northeastern Indiana’s Allen County.
Amazon Logistics said in a news release that the facility is expected to create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs when it opens this year, WANE-TV reported Thursday.
A location was not given.
Motorcyclist fleeing police dies in crash
LAKE STATION — A motorcyclist fleeing police died early Thursday after crashing into the rear of a semitrailer on Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana, State Police said.
Theodore D. Hickman, 21, of Portage was fleeing Portage police at the time of the crash just before 1 a.m., police said. The semitrailer was changing lanes at the time, and the collision ejected Hickman from his motorcycle, police said.
