Pendleton to hold special meeting
PENDLETON — There will be a special meeting of the Pendleton Town Council, on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Pendleton Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
The public is invited to attend. The Council may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.
This special meeting will be transmitted electronically by Facebook Live or other social media, to allow public viewing and comments. Further specific instructions for interaction with the special meeting can be found on the town’s website at http://www.town.pendleton.in.us/
Second Harvest to host tailgates
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have two local Tailgate Food Distribution events this next week:
• Monday, at 10 a.m., Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive, Pendleton.
• Thursday, at 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees may only go through the line one time so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
Elwood to hang military banners
ELWOOD — Back in April, the Elwood Chamber partnered with the city in offering a unique way for the community to honor military service people with banners bearing their photograph, name, and branch of service.
On Wednesday morning, the Elwood Street Department will begin hanging up 63 of those banners crafted locally by Mark and Cathy Gillam of Golden Threads.
The official dedication ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening outside the Elwood Municipal Building.
Chesterfield to hold meeting
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Council will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On the agenda are electing the president vacancy and an update on the wastewater project.
