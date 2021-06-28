Inmate escapee back in custody
NOBLESVILLE — An inmate was back in custody after he “walked away” from a work release program earlier this month, according to Indiana State Police.
Rafael Rosa III of Noblesville was serving time in Hamilton County for burglary and theft-related convictions when he escaped during a work release program on June 18.
A joint investigation between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police led authorities to believe that Rosa was most likely hiding out in the Fort Wayne area.
The 27-year-old eluded authorities for a week when he was found at the Knotty Pine Hotel in Fort Wayne on Friday. He tried to run away on foot before authorities took him into custody.
Teacher faces 18 sex crime charges
ELKHART — A former northern Indiana teacher has been charged with more than a dozen sex crimes after he groped and made sexual advances on students, according to court documents.
Andrew Cowells, 47, was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of child solicitation, two counts each of voyeurism and battery and vicarious sexual gratification.
Cowells, a high school social studies teacher, was fired from the Concord Community Schools District in Elkhart, on Monday, according to a news release from the district.
Weather service confirms tornadoes
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday two tornadoes touched down in north central Indiana.
The first tornado was reported around 8:18 p.m. Friday night in far eastern Tippecanoe County at winds of 95 mph.
At around 8:30 p.m., reports were made of a second tornado in Carroll County.
Reports of damage in Carroll County included mainly tree damage and some minor shingle or siding damage to homes, but there were no reports of any injuries, according to WTHR-TV.
The Associated Press
Couple charged after monkey dies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say two Indiana residents face charges after officers found a dead monkey inside a hot car parked outside of a waterpark.
According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers on Wednesday found the dead 9-week-old marmoset monkey and a five-week old monkey that was alive in the car parked at Soaky Mountain Waterpark after the facility’s management notified police.
Police say the other monkey was taken to an animal hospital and was very dehydrated but improving.
-Associated Press
