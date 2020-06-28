ISP to investigate police shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY — The Delaware County Sheriff has requested the Indiana State Police to investigate a police action shooting involving sheriff’s deputies. Muncie police officers responded to a report of a man sitting in his car in a business parking lot drinking beer.
Benjamin Paul Brooks, 38, of Farmland, led deputies on a pursuit and attempted to ram officers’ cars. At one point, Brooks exited his vehicle and fired at officers, who returned fire and struck Brooks.
Brooks was taken into custody and officers administered first aid. The investigation is ongoing.
Indiana reports 3 more virus deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Three more Indiana deaths along with 362 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The new reported cases bring to about 44,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana and nearly 2,430 deaths. The Department of Health reports more than 470,500 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and 9.5% have tested positive.
Officials said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 39% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available in the state.
Buttigieg to teach at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame has hired former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as a researcher and teacher for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The university announced last week that as a faculty fellow in the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study, Buttigieg will work on two research projects: one that explores how to restore trust in political institutions and another that considers the forces shaping the 2020s.
BMV to resume late fees
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Hoosiers that late fees will resume Wednesday with the start of July,
Those with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before Wednesday to avoid paying a late fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must also be completed before July 1.
2 killed, 2 injured in crash
EVANSVILLE — Two teens were killed and two injured after the Jeep they were in crashed into a tree in southwestern Indiana, authorities said.
The Jeep ran off the right side of a roadway and crashed through a telephone pole before hitting a tree Friday night, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old front-seat passenger were killed as a result of the crash, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The other two passengers, ages 13 and 14, were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The names of the victims were not immediately released.
Staff and wire reports
