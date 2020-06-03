Man charged with driving into protest
KOKOMO — A former correctional officer who drove into a Black Lives Matter protest faces a felony criminal recklessness charge, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Christa Redman, 32, of Kokomo, also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and leaving the scene of an accident, the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Jail records indicate that Redman surrendered to police and bonded out of the Howard County Jail, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Redman resigned from her position with the jail Sunday, Sheriff Jerry Asher said. That came a day after she allegedly drove her truck into a group near a Kokomo park protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Councilman resigns over protesters quip
CHESTERTON — A town councilman in northwest Indiana has resigned his seat after joking on Facebook that a friend who’s a plow truck driver should “straight blade” protesters blocking his route to work.
Chesterton Town Council Member Bob Allison resigned Sunday moments after town Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Udvare released a statement from other councilors urging him to resign, the Chesterton Tribune reported.
After protesters gathered Saturday in nearby Hammond to denounce police and the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, Allison posted “Get the snowplows out!” followed by “Straight blade ‘em!”
John Myers II to be released on appeal
INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted in the killing of an Indiana University student in 2000 must be released from prison and remain free while his case is pending before an appeals court, a federal judge has ruled.
U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney in Indianapolis ordered John Myers II released from prison June 15 after a 14-day quarantine. Sweeney ruled Friday that Myers, 44, must stay at his mother’s house and will have to wear an electronic monitor.
Myers was convicted in 2006 in the killing of Jill Behrman and sentenced to 65 years in prison. Behrman, an IU sophomore, was 19 when she disappeared in May 2000 while on a bicycle ride near Bloomington. Her fate was a mystery until hunters found her remains in 2003 in Morgan County, north of Bloomington. She had been shot in the back of her head.
Trooper shoots man after vehicle pursuit
MUNSTER — A northwestern Indiana man was shot and wounded by a state trooper early Tuesday after he wedged the officer between his vehicle and the officer’s cruiser following a vehicle pursuit, police said.
Eric R. Douglas of Crown Point and the trooper were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident, police said. Douglas, 30, was held at the Lake County jail Tuesday for probable cause in the police pursuit and active warrants in Porter and Marion counties.
Indiana State Police said Munster police began pursuing a Nissan sedan about 12:30 a.m. following reports that it had been involved in suspicious activity at a Munster residence.
