Library closed for Independence Day
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will be closed Sunday in observance of Independence Day.
The Main Library will reopen Monday at 10 a.m.
APL is open every day on the web at andersonlibrary.net.
Meeting set for Fire Protection Territory
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the fire station, 7457 S. 200E.
Development group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corp. on Thursday, July 1,at 9:15 a.m. in the boardroom at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
In addition, the meeting can be joined via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public.
DNR confirms black bear sighting
ELBERFELD — DNR biologists have confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County before sunrise Sunday. The closest town to the location is Elberfeld, in Warrick County.
Biologists confirmed the bear from photos taken by the landowner.
“This is Indiana’s fourth confirmed black bear,” said Brad Westrich, Department of Natural Resources mammalogist. “With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected.”
Indy lifting mask, capacity rules
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials are lifting all the city’s local COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday, a move that will allow full capacity at restaurants, bars, sports venues and other businesses.
The action announced Tuesday comes after Indianapolis had kept a mask mandate for unvaccinated people and capacity limits for many businesses even after the statewide mask order ended in early April.
Federal regulations continue requiring face masks for everyone in airports and hospitals and using public transportation and private businesses can still require mask use, said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.
Bonuses approved for city workers
NOBLESVILLE — Another local government in Hamilton County plans to give virus-related bonuses to public employees.
Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each while other city workers will get $1,000.
“We didn’t give raises this year, and this is our way of saying thank you for working through the health crisis. ... People will spend a lot of this money locally,” Mayor Chris Jensen said.
The money will come from Noblesville’s share of federal pandemic aid. Hamilton County gave $3,000 to each of its workers.
CenterPoint asks to convert plant
EVANSVILLE — A utility that provides electricity to a large portion of southwestern Indiana wants to convert a coal-fired power plant to natural gas.
CenterPoint is asking Indiana regulators to approve a $323 million plan to close the A.B. Brown coal units and install natural gas turbines that would generate 460 megawatts of power.
The utility, previously known as Vectren, said it will also seek approval to pass that project’s costs to customers through a rate increase.
