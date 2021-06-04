Tea Party presents Constitution series
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Lesson 5 of “CONSTITUTION ALIVE!” will be shown. This is a 10-part video course on the U.S. Constitution that goes article-by-article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, teaching about Congress, the President and the Courts.
Lesson 5 is “The Congress — Part Two.”
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
IU offering prizes for vaccine proof
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University is offering more than $70,000 from prize drawings for students and employees who provide proof that they’ve received COVID-19 vaccinations.
The award program announced Thursday comes after the university stepped back this week from a plan to require shot documentation ahead of the fall semester amid protests from many state officials.
IU, instead, will still require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees but let them attest to having received the shots without providing documentation.
15 evaluated after lightning strike
TRAFALGAR — Medics evaluated about 15 children and took two to a hospital as a precaution Thursday after lightning struck a south suburban Indianapolis cabin, authorities said.
None of the injuries appeared serious. Several children and adults reported minor pain from being shocked, Johnson County deputies said.
The lightning struck a wooden cabin at the FFA Indiana Leadership Center in Trafalgar during a severe thunderstorm.
Search on a decade after disappearance
BLOOMINGTON — The investigation into the disappearance of an Indiana University student 10 years ago continues as police say they keep receiving tips.
Lauren Spierer was 20 when she vanished on June 3, 2011, after a night out partying with friends in Bloomington. Searches around the city and the surrounding wooded countryside that’s dotted with lakes and water-filled limestone quarries failed to turn up any sign of the Greenburgh, New York, woman.
No one has ever been arrested or charged in Spierer’s disappearance, but Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff said it has never been considered a cold case.
County to scrap needle exchange
SCOTTSBURG — Health officials blasted a southern Indiana county commission’s decision to end the state’s first needle exchange program, which was established six years ago to help quell an HIV outbreak.
Dozens of supporters of the exchange packed a meeting Wednesday where Scott County commissioners voted 2-1 to end the program by the end of this year.
Scott County’s needle exchange began in 2015 after then-Gov. Mike Pence authorized Indiana’s first-ever effort to provide drug addicts with clean needles. At the time, the rural county was at the center of an HIV outbreak driven by illegal intravenous drug use that eventually infected more than 200 people.
Staff and wire reports
