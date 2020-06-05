Doctor sentenced on
child sex charges
LEBANON — A suspended central Indiana pediatrician was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for child molestation and related charges.
Boone Circuit Judge Lori Schein also sentenced 46-year-old Jonathon Cavins of Jamestown to four years of probation on two counts each of child molesting and child seduction and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Five male patients ages 12-17 said Cavins inappropriately touched their genital area after putting a condom on them. Cavins testified that all five victims had asked to see a condom, but he never put one on or touched the boys inappropriately.
Dem chairman falls in bid for Ind. SenateBLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-area voters overwhelmingly picked a former congressional candidate over the Indiana Democratic Party chairman for a state Senate seat nomination.
Unofficial returns released from Tuesday’s primary election show Shelli Yoder received 80% of the vote in the three-candidate Democratic primary that included state party Chairman John Zody.
Yoder is former Monroe County Council member who was the party’s 9th Congressional District nominee in 2012 and 2016 but lost competitive races both times.
No ID yet of man found in river
SOUTH BEND — A body found in the St. Joseph River hasn’t been identified, partly because more than a week likely passed before the discovery, authorities said Wednesday.
An autopsy determined that the man was at least 45 years old, but there were no identifiable fingerprints or identifiable tattoos, deputy coroner Michael Samp said. A bone sample is being checked for DNA, Samp said. A cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Voters approve school tax measure
OXFORD — Voters in Benton Community School Corp. district agreed Tuesday to a property tax increase, granting the district’s operating levy referendum.
Benton schools were one of 14 school districts in Indiana with a referendum on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary. In total, the referendum would impose an operating levy of up to 31 cents per $100 of property tax at assessed value for the next eight years.
Shoppers want normalcy, safety
NEW CASTLE — A recent survey says Henry County shoppers want to get back to normal while keeping some of COVID-19 practices in place.
More than 400 people responded to an online survey co-sponsored by Henry Community Health, New Castle-Henry County Economic Development Corp. (EDC), East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC), New Castle-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and New Castle Main Street.
The survey was designed to support small Henry County small businesses as they begin to recover from the impact of COVID-19.
CNHI News Indiana, Associated Press and HSPA News Service
