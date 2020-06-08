Indy philanthropist dies at age 77
INDIANAPOLIS — Christel DeHaan, an Indiana businesswoman, philanthropist and founder of a nonprofit helping low-income school children, has died, according to the organization. She was 77.
DeHaan died at home Saturday after a recent hospital stay, according to Christel House International.
She was a founder of Resort Condominiums International, an Indiana-based timeshare company. In 1998, she formed Christel House International, which now serves thousands of students and graduates in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa and the United States.
DeHaan used her wealth to donate millions to Republican candidates and to the arts.
Demonstrators march at sunrise
INDIANAPOLIS — Demonstrators honked car horns and beat drums early Sunday in Indianapolis to protest police brutality and racism.
The early morning demonstration followed a large-scale peaceful protest the day before when thousands rallied outside the Indiana Statehouse. It was one of many protests across the state and nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday that there would be no further curfews in the city.
Motorcycle-pickup truck crash kills 2
ANSONIA, Ohio— Two Indiana residents on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a pickup truck over the weekend in Ohio, authorities said.
The preliminary investigation indicates that an eastbound pickup turned north onto a road in the path of the westbound motorcycle, the Darke County sheriffs office said. The crash was at a Route 47 intersection.
Douglas Shaneyfelt, 55, and Hope Shaneyfelt, 48, both of Union City, Indiana, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said neither was wearing a helmet. The pickup driver was treated at the scene.
The Associated Press
Man dies in small plane crash
JEFFERSONVILLE — Federal authorities were set to investigate Sunday after a 30-year-old Kentucky man died in a single-engine plane crash near New Washington, Indiana.
Authorities found the plane Saturday afternoon after a passing motorist reported seeing wreckage in a field and called 911, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
The pilot, identified as Joshua E. Warren, of Louisville, Kentucky, was the sole occupant of the Cessna Skyhawk C172.
-Associated Press
