Lanane, Austin to answer questions
ANDERSON — State Sen. Tim Lanane and Rep. Terri Austin, both of Anderson, will answer questions about the 2021 legislative session on Monday, June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Newman Center, 122 W. Eighth St.
Attendees should use rear ramp entrance and park in surrounding rear lots.
Safe snacks and water will be provided, according to a press release.
Alex City Council changes start time
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously on Monday to change the start time of its meetings to 5:45 p.m. or immediately following the Board of Works meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month.
Over the past several months, the Board of Works meetings, which start at 5:30 p.m., have concluded within 15 minutes, leaving council members and the audience to wait for the official start time, as required by state law.
Mother to be resentenced
CROWN POINT — A Gary woman whose prison sentence was thrown out on appeal in a 2018 apartment fire that killed two of her children will be resentenced this month to no more than 42 years in prison.
Kristen A. Gober, 36, was sentenced in August 2020 to 51 years after she pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and one count of neglect of a dependent.
Gober admitted leaving her three children alone overnight in March 2018 in their fourth-floor Gary apartment while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.
During her absence, the youngsters accidentally started a fire while making breakfast for themselves. The fire killed two of them, Kailani Gober, 2, and her brother, Khristopher Gober, 4, while a 6-year-old sibling survived the blaze.
The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in February that Gober’s sentence should not have exceeded 42 years.
Bloomington post office adds fence
BLOOMINGTON — A fence has been installed around a post office in Bloomington to protect staff and customers, the U.S. Postal Service said.
The post office is near Seminary Park where homeless congregate and where tents have been set up, The Herald-Times reported.
Bloomington’s public works director is concerned about “possible zoning code violations such as setback, the height of the fence and the proposal to top it with barbed wire,” said Yael Ksander, a spokesman for the mayor.
Josie Hickok said she regularly goes to the post office and has never had problems with people in the park.
Staff and Associated Press
Man dead, 2 hurt in pursuit crash
ST. JOHN — An Illinois man died and two other motorists, including a police officer, were hurt after a pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana early Tuesday, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 in the town of St. John, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago, police said.
The pursuit began when a Dyer, Indiana, officer tried to stop a vehicle with no license plate traveling on U.S. 30 from Illinois, police said.
The pursued vehicle then turned on U.S. 41 and entered St. John, where it rear-ended one car, and then struck a Lake County Sheriff’s Office squad car.
