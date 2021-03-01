Sen. Gaskill to address Henry GOP
NEW CASTLE — State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, will speak at the March 4 meeting of the Henry County Republican Club.
The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at Henry County Republican Headquarters, 1325 Broad St., New Castle. A livestream Zoom option is available: https://psu.oom.us/4524782600
Gaskill was elected in 2018 to Senate District 26, which includes the northern third of Henry County, along with portions of Delaware and Madison counties. He is ranking member of the Senate’s Insurance & Financial Institutions Committee.
Tuition fund honors slain IU alum
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis high school is naming a new scholarship fund in honor of alum Chris Beaty, a former Indiana University football player and businessman who was slain in downtown Indianapolis last May during unrest following the death of George Floyd.
Cathedral High School announced last week that $100,000 donated to the school from a GoFundMe campaign will go toward the new Chris Beaty ’00 Endowed Memorial Tuition Fund.
One student from the Catholic high school will be chosen from a pool of freshmen applicants to receive the tuition assistance grant every four years.
Official apologizes for blackface
MERRILLVILLE — A northwestern Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos recently surfaced of him in blackface nearly 20 years ago at a Halloween party.
Merrillville Councilman Jeff Minchuk, who is also a Lake County Sheriff’s Office police officer, apologized Saturday on Facebook.
“I blame no one else for what happened, it was my decision and a poor one at that. The thing that bothers me the most is, that this is not who I am,” Minchuk wrote. “I never have been or ever will be involved in any type of racism.”
According to Minchuk’s Facebook post, the person in the robes is a Black male friend who had coordinated costumes with him. He said they were trying to portray characters from a television comedy sketch by Dave Chappelle in which a white supremacist is Black.
Duke Energy closing power plant early
NEW ALBANY — Duke Energy plans to close a 63-year-old coal-fired power plant in southern Indiana months earlier than had been expected.
The utility’s R. Gallagher power plant, which boasts twin smokestacks that have long towered over the Ohio River city of New Albany, was scheduled to be retired in 2022. But the company recently announced that the plant will close by June 1.
The Gallagher station went online in 1958 in New Albany.
State: 736 new cases, 17 deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials on Sunday confirmed 736 more cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths.
The state has logged 661,673 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
The COVID-19 death toll is 12,142. Another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom there’s no positive test on record, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
