Public access is topic for meeting
ANDERSON — The League of Women Voters Anderson & Madison County will host a public meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Anderson Trustee Office, 2828 Madison Ave.
Topics will be public access rights and government’s responsibilities under Indiana’s laws. Guest speaker will be Luke Britt, public access counselor for Indiana.
Tea Party to show Constitution video
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are recommended.
Lesson Two of “Constitution Alive!” will be shown. This is a 10-part video course on the U.S. Constitution that goes article-by-article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, teaching about Congress, the president and the courts.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
School to be named for Black coach
WHITELAND — A new school in Johnson County will likely be named for a man who coached the first all-Black basketball team to win an Indiana championship.
Ray Crowe led state championship teams at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis in 1955 and 1956.
The Clark-Pleasant school district in Whiteland is proposing to name a new elementary school for Crowe, who graduated from Whiteland High School in 1934, Superintendent Patrick Spray told the Daily Journal.
Crowe, who died in 2003, was also a state lawmaker and an official at the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Department.
Man gets 16 years for tainting candy
TERRE HAUTE — A western Indiana man has received a 16-year sentence in a case where a student at a local school became ill after eating drug-laced candy.
A Vigo County judge ordered Levi Dowden, 22, of Terre Haute on Monday to serve 10 years of his sentence in prison followed by one year of work release and five years on formal probation.
Dowden pleaded guilty last fall to felony charges of aiding in dealing methamphetamine, aiding in dealing cocaine, aiding in dealing a look-a-like substance and dealing in marijuana, the Tribune-Star reported.
Body identified as Kentucky teen’s
NEWBURGH — A body discovered in the Ohio River near the Newburgh Dam in southwestern Indiana has been identified as that of a teenage kayaker missing since January, a coroner said Tuesday.
The body of Jacob Stover, 16, was recovered Monday afternoon, Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton said. The services of a forensic odontologist, a specialist who studies the structure and diseases of teeth, were used to identify the remains, she said.
A tugboat operator alerted authorities Monday after spotting the body in the river, Indiana conservation officer Joe Haywood said. The tugboat then secured the body until Newburgh fire crews brought it to shore just southeast of Evansville.
