Statewide tornado drill next Tuesday
ANDERSON — The 2021 Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week is scheduled for next week.
The statewide tornado drill will take place on Tuesday, between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
During this time, severe weather sirens will be tested in the city of Anderson.
Commission to meet at state park
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next bimonthly meeting on Tuesday at Fort Harrison State Park.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the park’s Garrison Ballroom, 6002 N. Post Road, Indianapolis.
Seating will be configured to ensure compliance with social distancing. Face coverings are required.
Embattled mayor orders training
MICHIGAN CITY — A northwestern Indiana mayor who is facing calls for his resignation over his profanity-laced remarks about a Black pastor has presented a plan for all municipal employees to undergo mandatory implicit bias and cultural diversity training.
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry also announced at a news conference Wednesday that a new position will be created in his office for someone to “assist the mayor and act as a representative” to the community. The Michigan City Spiritual Task Force, the Michigan City Common Council and the NAACP of La Porte County will have input on how that position is filled, he said.
The news conference came a day after the Rev. James Lane publicly released a voicemail message Parry left for him on Friday in which the mayor declined to meet with Lane and the Spiritual Task Force. Lane and the task force wanted a meeting to address their concerns regarding Parry’s recent public admonishment of Police Chief Dion Campbell, who is Black, over a fundraising letter for police charities that Campbell included in city water bills.
Police fatally shoot man after standoff
COLUMBUS — Police fatally shot a central Indiana man after he allegedly fled from officers and fired at them, leading to an hours-long standoff that ended when he was shot as he picked up a rifle.
Martin Louis Douglas Jr., 30, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday evening after Indiana State Police SWAT team members shot him outside his pickup truck in a Bartholomew County cornfield he had driven into while fleeing officers, state police said.
Officers began pursuing the Nineveh man Wednesday morning after Brown County authorities reported Douglas was despondent, might be armed “and possibly intended to harm one or more acquaintances,” state police said in a news release.
Murder suspect caught out of state
ELKHART — A northern Indiana man charged in the February killing of a 19-year-old man fatally shot outside a convenience store is awaiting extradition to Indiana following his arrest in Tennessee.
Darius K. Thomas, 26, was arrested without incident last week in Memphis, Tennessee, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
The Middlebury, Indiana, man was found with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was charged last month with murder in the Feb. 5 death of Shamar Barnes.
Staff and Associated Press
