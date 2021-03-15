75-year sentence for bomb threats
INDIANAPOLIS — A California man accused of making online threats to bomb two suburban Indianapolis high schools in addition to a slew of other crimes was sentenced Friday by a federal judge to 75 years in prison.
Buster Hernandez, 30, of Bakersfield, California, pleaded guilty last year to coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, and threats to kill, kidnap and injure minors.
Hernandez used the alias “Brian Kil” online in making threats targeting a teen girl in Plainfield, Indiana in late 2015, prosecutors alleged. His actions expanded into bomb threats that closed two high schools on Dec. 17, 2015, a Plainfield Walmart on Dec. 20, 2015, and the Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield the same day.
Hernandez was arrested in August 2017 after federal agents posed as a woman from Michigan.
Snow, rainfall refills Lake Freeman
MONTICELLO— A popular northern Indiana lake that shrank dramatically last year due to a drought and water releases required to protect rare mussels has rebounded to its normal level thanks to generous winter precipitation.
Snow and rainfall have raised Lake Freeman back to normal after it dropped several feet during 2020’s drought, which the prompted water releases to safeguard the federally endangered mussels.
Lake Levels Task Force Chairman John Koppelman said the water’s rebound is good news as spring approaches at the lake, which is a popular boating destination in Monticello.
Festival kicks off for March Madness
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 600 artists, musicians, dancers and other creative professionals will turn downtown Indianapolis into a sidewalk art gallery and cultural festival timed to coincide with the influx of visitors attending the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The “Swish” arts festival kicked off Saturday for a three-week run. Organizers say it will shine a spotlight on the city’s creative talent as Indianapolis prepares to welcome 68 men’s college basketball tournament teams and fans from across the country for NCAA March Madness events.
The initiative, which is being hosted by the Arts Council of Indianapolis, will employ central Indiana artists who have lost significant income during the pandemic due to event cancellations and venue closures.
The Associated Press
More than 800K fully vaccinated
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 800,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday.
A total of 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 816,080 individuals — or about 12% of Indiana’s population— have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.
-Associated Press
