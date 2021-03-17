Meeting canceled after power outages
EDGEWOOD — Because of power outages in the Edgewood area Monday, the Town Council postponed its meeting until March 22 at 5 p.m.
Anderson Municipal Light & Power crews worked several hours to restore power to about 5,200 consumers without service as of 5:20 p.m. Monday. Several lines were down, and the cause was believed to be wind and freezing rain.
According to the electric utility’s website, most of the outages were on the west side of Anderson and in Edgewood.
Bill ensuring school funds fast-tracked
INDIANAPOLIS — A Senate bill aimed at ensuring Indiana’s public schools receive full funding for all students during the coronavirus pandemic is headed to the governor after lawmakers fast-tracked its passage Tuesday.
The bill redefines what constitutes a “virtual student” and ensures schools receive full funding for all students, regardless of whether they are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A twice-yearly count of students attending schools is used to determine how much money the state allots to each facility. According to the Senate bill, students will not be counted as “virtual” in the most recent fall and spring counts, even if most or all of their learning takes place online.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the bill.
Bald eagle killed; reward offered
TERRE HAUTE — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information into the killing of a bald eagle in western Indiana.
The juvenile eagle was discovered in a tree in southern Vigo County on March 10 by people who regularly go to that area to view eagles, Indiana conservation officers said. Officers determined the raptor died from a gunshot to the breast area.
A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the US. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher Inc. to anyone with information leading to a conviction of the responsible party. Contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher Inc. hotline at 1-800-847-4367.
Officials: Girl died from asphyxiation
NEW CARLISLE — A 6-year-old northern Indiana girl whose body was found in a wooded area just hours after she was reported missing last week apparently died from asphyxiation, prosecutors said.
An autopsy revealed a preliminary determination of homicide by asphyxiation in the death of Grace Ross, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Further test results are pending.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday in Grace’s death. The St. Joseph County Probate Court on Monday ordered the teen to remain detained, and set another hearing for March 22.
RV maker plans expansion, 650 jobs
ELKHART — A recreational vehicle manufacturer announced plans Tuesday to expand production of luxury RVs at its northern Indiana campus and create up to 650 new jobs by 2023.
Alliance Recreational Vehicles said it will invest $33 million to expand its Elkhart campus. The company plans to create up to 650 new jobs by the end of 2023 and said it has already hired 75 new workers.
Staff and Associated Press
