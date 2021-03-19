Public access is topic for meeting
ANDERSON — The League of Women Voters Anderson & Madison County will host a public meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Township Trustee Office, 2828 Madison Ave.
Topics will be public access rights and government’s responsibilities under Indiana’s laws. Guest speaker will be Luke Britt, public access counselor for Indiana.
Man fleeing police dies in crash
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man fleeing arrest died when his SUV traveling at more than 110 mph crashed on an interstate highway exit ramp and overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle, state police said.
Kedrin Jackson, 24, sustained severe injuries in the Wednesday afternoon crash off Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne and died a short time later at a hospital, police said.
Jackson initially braked his SUV in the middle of the freeway for a state police traffic stop but when the trooper exited his squad car, Jackson sped off, police said.
Officials call on feds for more doses
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state leaders said they’re working to meet President Joe Biden’s directive to make all adults eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, but blamed expansion delays on too few shots coming from the federal government.
When federal officials determine states’ allocations of vaccines each week, Indiana “always seeks as many doses as possible,” state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday.
But Indiana has received several thousand fewer doses than many other states in recent weeks, she said. Last week, Indiana was fifth from the bottom for doses delivered per 100,000 residents. As of Tuesday, the state was ranked 35th.
Indiana is the 17th most populated state, Box said.
Former exec gets probation for theft
EVANSVILLE — A former top executive at a southwestern Indiana nonprofit that provides housing for veterans and homeless families was sentenced to two years probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $150,000 from the group.
Stephanie TenBarge, 73, had been executive director of Evansville-based ECHO Housing Corp., which receives much of its money to run housing programs from federal and state grants.
Candidate for Dem leader drops bid
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the candidates to become the Indiana Democratic Party’s next leader has withdrawn, citing a family death.
The decision by Trish Whitcomb likely clears the way for Mike Schmuhl, who was Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign manager, to take over the state party with Saturday’s leadership vote.
Whitcomb, daughter of former Republican Gov. Ed Whitcomb, said in a statement Monday that she made the decision with “deep sorrow” after her son unexpectedly died on Sunday.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.