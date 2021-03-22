Third House plans in-person meeting
ANDERSON — The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Anderson Public Library will present the first in-person Third House Legislative Review for 2021 at 6 p.m. Thursday.
They will welcome the newest state legislator, representative for District 35, Elizabeth Rowray.
The dates and times of additional reviews will be announced in the near future. All attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
State: 21 deaths, 779 new cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials on Sunday reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 779 new cases.
Overall, the state’s death toll is 12,536 with another 410 probable deaths that are based on clinical diagnoses but there aren’t positive tests on record, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The state has recorded nearly 680,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
State health officials also announced three vaccination clinics that’ll be open from Tuesday to Thursday in Elkhart, Lafayette and New Albany.
Starting Monday, Indiana is expanding vaccine eligibility to include people age 40 and older.
Dems choose Buttigieg manager
INDIANAPOLIS — The manager of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s surprising 2020 presidential campaign now faces the daunting task of rebuilding the Indiana Democratic Party.
Members of the state party’s central committee voted Saturday to elect Mike Schmuhl as the new Indiana Democratic chairman — handing him the reins of an organization that’s lost every statewide election since 2014 and has little influence in much of the state.
Four spring fires planned for Dunes
CHESTERTON — Authorities plan four prescribed fires at Indiana Dunes National Park this spring, totaling more than 900 acres.
Authorities said prescribed fires are used to restore the park.
Exact dates have not been announced yet. Humidity and wind speed and direction must be ideal to complete each planned fire, the National Park Service said in a statement.
The National Park Service said one of the fires is planned for about 300 acres of prairie and woodland in the east half of the park. The three other fires are planned in the west end of the park.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.