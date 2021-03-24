Second Harvest plans food events
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following tailgate food distribution events.
• Wednesday, March 31, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, April 1, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Most counties are now running on biweekly schedules. Second Harvest will be closed on April 2.
Information: 765-287-8698 or karrowood@curehunger.org
BMV branches to close Good Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Friday, April 2, in observance of the Good Friday holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, April 3.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Drag strip closes after 63 years
OSCEOLA — A northern Indiana drag strip has closed its gates after more than six decades of playing host to drag races.
The Osceola Dragway announced Friday in a Facebook post that it will not be opening for the 2021 season and that “after 63 years, our gates will be permanently closed.”
Track officials wrote that the decision to close the site “was not an easy one” but said the coronavirus pandemic had impacted ongoing efforts that began in 2016 to sell the property, which is located a few miles west of Elkhart.
The International Hot Rod Association-sanctioned track had opened for a pandemic-shortened season in 2020, The Elkhart Truth reported.
Indiana extends tax filing deadline
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced an extension Monday to the 2020 Indiana individual income tax filing deadline, allowing Hoosiers more time to navigate tax situations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
An executive order signed by the Republican governor delays state individual income tax filings and payments from April 15 to May 17. All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.
The tax schedule delay aligns the state with the federal government, which extended the deadline to file and pay federal individual income tax until May 17.
Teen faces murder, molesting counts
NEW CARLISLE — A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder and child molestation Monday in the asphyxiation death of a 6-year-old girl in northern Indiana, prosecutors said.
St. Joseph County prosecutors filed a petition for delinquency in juvenile court against the teenager, the South Bend Tribune reported. Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk said the petition for delinquency alleges three counts against the teenager in the death of Grace Ross: murder, felony murder and child molesting.
Authorities are withholding the name of the boy because he has not been charged as an adult.
Staff and Associated Press
