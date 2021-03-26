Woman killed leaving crime
BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old Bloomington woman driving away from an attempted robbery was fatally shot early Thursday, police said. Keisha Huntington was pronounced dead at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, police said.
A 16-year-old male was arrested later Thursday morning at a Bloomington apartment, police said. He was to be transported to the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes while awaiting formal charging by prosecutors. His name has not been released.
The shooting occurred just after midnight. After Huntington was shot, she crashed into a parked car nearby, police said. A passenger in her car was not injured.
Bill: Civics class for middle schoolers
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill incorporating civics education into Hoosier students’ middle school curriculum is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk after House lawmakers voted Thursday to pass the measure.
The legislation requires every student in the state to complete a one-semester course in civics education in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
All public, charter and state-accredited private schools across the state must require each student to successfully complete the course, beginning with students who begin sixth grade during the 2023-24 school year.
Republican state Rep. Tony Cook, the bill’s author, said the legislation is a byproduct of the Civic Education Task Force, which was responsible for making recommendations to boost civic engagement.
BSU plans first-ever spring homecoming
MUNCIE — Ball State University is planning its first-ever spring homecoming, months after school officials postponed the campus’ traditional fall celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university announced Tuesday that the school’s spring homecoming will start April 26 and end May 1 with the Cardinals’ annual spring football game. The week-long celebration will feature virtual gatherings, socially distanced campus activities and numerous other events, The Star Press reported.
A majority of the Muncie campus’ spring homecoming events will be held virtually, and some will be available for livestream on Ball State’s website or via the university’s social media platforms.
1M-plus Hoosiers fully vaccinated
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1 million Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state’s health commissioner said Thursday, calling the accomplishment “an exciting milestone.”
A total of 1,530,403 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 1,018,521 Hoosiers — more than 15% of Indiana’s population— have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.
Indy keeping mask mandate for now
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is keeping its mask mandate and other coronavirus precautions in place for now despite Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision this week to end Indiana’s statewide mask mandate in early April, the city’s mayor said Thursday.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said it was too early for Marion County to end its face mask mandate and business capacity restrictions, which he said would remain in place until the county’s public health order is lifted.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.