Historical Society needs librarian
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society is in need of a librarian.
This volunteer should be comfortable using basic computer skills and should be willing to learn the PastPerfect program developed for use by museums, according to a press release from the group.
The librarian will be in charge of the Nicholson Research Library located within the Museum of Madison County History at the corner of 11th and Meridian streets in Anderson.
The museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Duties will include accessioning all printed material on local and regional history and developing pictorial notebooks on any local history topic, person, place, artifact or event. Call 683-0052 during the days and times noted above for an appointment and tour.
‘Hoosier Hoops’ signs unveiled
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation has begun unveiling “Hoosier Hoops Highway” signs across the state ahead of the Big Ten, NCAA and other basketball tournaments being hosted in Indiana.
Games will be played throughout Indiana beginning Wednesday in Evansville, Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette.
INDOT said Tuesday it is placing temporary signs on highways leading to host cities to commemorate the historic month and help guide fans and teams.
Young announces 2022 campaign
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young has announced that he’s seeking reelection to his Indiana seat.
Young’s bid for a second term in the 2022 election was widely anticipated and he announced his intentions in a video posted online Tuesday.
Young touted his support of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence and pointed to his support of Trump’s conservative judicial nominees and Trump’s push to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“I believe I’ve lived up to my oath and kept my word, but more work remains,” Young said.
Reveal execution drugs? Court splits
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Correction faces paying more than $500,000 in legal fees in its unsuccessful fight to keep its execution drugs secret.
A 2-2 split among Indiana Supreme Court justices leaves in place a lower court ruling that ordered the prison agency to release the information. The Supreme Court’s order issued last week also means the state must pay the legal fees of an anti-death penalty attorney who has been seeking information about Indiana’s lethal injection drugs for seven years.
Indiana currently has eight men facing the death penalty who are being held at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. No executions are currently scheduled, and the state last executed an inmate in 2009.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justice Christopher Goff voted to uphold the Marion County judge’s ruling, while Justices Steven David and Mark Massa voted to overturn it. Justice Geoffrey Slaughter did not participate in the case, but no reason for that decision was announced.
Staff and Associated Press
